Fayetteville—Charles Leslie Wilson entered heavenly rest on May 24, 2019. Charlie, "PopPop," a Christian servant at heart, faithfully and fervently served the Lord, his family, and his community. Ever devoted and intentional in his efforts, Charlie served his community by participating on many boards such as Youth for Christ, Bible Alive, Freedom Christian, and Bandanas for Christ. With many friends, Charlie loved to attend the Interdenominational Men's Bible Study on Monday nights at Snyder Memorial Baptist Church and so enjoyed the fellowship of the men and studying God's word together. Diane, his faithful wife of 53 years, supported him in all his efforts to honor and serve.

Charlie's lively and fun-filled family kept him involved and happy. He was a great story teller and loved to embellish to his four grandchildren. Good natured, he generously shared life and love with people wherever he went. With a tenacious attitude, he tilted his life toward building people, community , church, and family. Charlie deliberately prioritized that which mattered most to him, involving himself with God and people first.

Charlie is survived by his loving wife, Diane, and three children, Tammy, Karen, and Sonny.

Friends and family may visit the Wilson home to share stories, memories, and love. A private service will be held at Montreat later this summer.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Youth for Christ-Fayetteville, PO Box 35102 Fayetteville NC 28303.

