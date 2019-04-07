Home

Charles Beck
Charles Lewis Beck Jr.

Charles Lewis Beck Jr. Obituary
Charles Lewis Beck Jr.
Fayetteville— Mr. Charles L. Beck Jr., 72, of Raeford, died Tuesday April 2, 2019, in Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Reynolds Beck; his mother, Virginia M. (Ketterman) Beck; and his father, Charles L. Beck Sr. He was born Jan. 23, 1947, in York, Pa. He is survived by his daughter, Courtney Loiselle; son, Joshua Beck; as well as two grandchildren, Maison Loiselle and Jaden Owens. The family would like to thank Dr. Sandip Patel as well as Dr. Robert Appel for the great care they provided over the years. Funeral services will be held from at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Reeves Funeral Home in Hope Mills with the Rev. Jeff Eisenhower officiating. He will be laid to rest in Cumberland Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, prior to the service at 2.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019
