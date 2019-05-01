|
Charles "Chuck" McFayden
St. Pauls—Charles Monroe "Chuck" McFayden, was born in Cumberland County, NC, on Tuesday, October 27, 1959 to the late Shelby Jean Parker and the late Charles Edward McFayden and departed this life on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center completing his journey of 59 years. A graveside service will be held May 3, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. from the McFayden Family Cemetery. He enjoyed spending time with his family; he also enjoyed racing ATVs and Dirt Bikes. Mr. McFayden is survived by his wife; Lori Walters McFayden of the home, three daughters; Heather Douglas of Stewart, Virginia, Jessica McFayden Goins and husband Jonathan of Lumberton and Jordan McFayden of St. Pauls, his siblings Mitchell McFayden and wife Beth, Valorie Foster and husband Tommy and Chad McFayden all of Grays Creek; five grandsons, Bryson Lane, Aiden Carter, Griffin Alexander, Jaxon Monroe and Charles Aiden. He also survived by his step father Gary Parker of Rockfish and step mother Glenna McFayden of Grays Creek.
