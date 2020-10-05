Charles McKinnonFayetteville—Mr. Charles McKinnon, age 63 of 6326 MaryKirk Drive Fayetteville, NC departed this life on October 1, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 8:30 AM in the Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Burial: Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery. He is survived by: wife, Delphine R. McKinnon; daughter, Monique L. Jones (Timothy); brothers, James McKinnon, Jerry McKinnon and Andrew McKinnon; sisters, Flora McKinnon, Gwendolyn Williams and Mary Ann McKinnon; grandchildren, Taylor L. Jones and Kennedy S. Jones and a host of other relatives and friends. There will be a viewing on Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Wiseman Mortuary.