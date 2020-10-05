1/1
Charles McKinnon
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles McKinnon
Fayetteville—Mr. Charles McKinnon, age 63 of 6326 MaryKirk Drive Fayetteville, NC departed this life on October 1, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 8:30 AM in the Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Burial: Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery. He is survived by: wife, Delphine R. McKinnon; daughter, Monique L. Jones (Timothy); brothers, James McKinnon, Jerry McKinnon and Andrew McKinnon; sisters, Flora McKinnon, Gwendolyn Williams and Mary Ann McKinnon; grandchildren, Taylor L. Jones and Kennedy S. Jones and a host of other relatives and friends. There will be a viewing on Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Wiseman Mortuary.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 5 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
WISEMAN MORTUARY
431 CUMBERLAND ST
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-7111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by WISEMAN MORTUARY

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved