Charles McKinnon
Fayetteville—Mr. Charles McKinnon, age 63 of 6326 MaryKirk Drive Fayetteville, NC departed this life on October 1, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 8:30 AM in the Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Burial: Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery. He is survived by: wife, Delphine R. McKinnon; daughter, Monique L. Jones (Timothy); brothers, James McKinnon, Jerry McKinnon and Andrew McKinnon; sisters, Flora McKinnon, Gwendolyn Williams and Mary Ann McKinnon; grandchildren, Taylor L. Jones and Kennedy S. Jones and a host of other relatives and friends. There will be a viewing on Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Wiseman Mortuary.