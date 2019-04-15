|
Charles Monroe Stephens
Fayetteville—Charles Monroe Stephens 77 of Fayetteville passed away Saturday April 13, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Born in Cumberland County he was the son of the late James and Ethel Faircloth Stephens. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Susan Stephens.
He is survived by three daughters, Aimee Stephens & wife Donna of Redford, MI, Susan Baxley and Kimberly Schumann & fiancé Jarrad Taunt of Fayetteville; one grandson, Jeffrey Alan Payne & wife Crystal of Fayetteville; two great-grandchildren, Mason Payne & Megan Payne; brother, Max Stephens of VA.
The family will receive friends from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Wednesday April 17, 2019 at Pinecrest Funeral & Cremation Services in Hope Mills.
The funeral service will be held Thursday April 18, at 11:00 a.m. at Hillside Baptist Church 3807 Legion Road Hope Mills.
Burial will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park on Ramsey Street.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019