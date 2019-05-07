Services Jernigan Warren Funeral Home 545 Ramsey St Fayetteville , NC 28301 (910) 483-1331 Charles O'Neal (Charlie) Quann

Fayetteville—Chief Warrant Officer 4 (Us Army Retired) Charles O'Neal (Charlie) Quann, Sr, 91 of Fayetteville, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019.

Fayetteville—Chief Warrant Officer 4 (Us Army Retired) Charles O'Neal (Charlie) Quann, Sr, 91 of Fayetteville, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019.

Charlie was born 13 Jan 1928, in Chatanooga, TN to William F. Quann and Alline V. Quann. Charlie's military career goes way back, he was in the Navy during WW2, some 3 yrs in the South Pacific. He returned home to finish up his schooling. He joined the US Army in 1948 and the 82nd ABN Flight school in 1955, He flew till his retirement. Charlie loved his flying career with some 11000 hrs, of which some 600 hrs combat. Two Tours in Vietnam. His awards were many, the ADFC, Bronze Star (V), The LegionOf Merit, were his best. After retirement he was employed by the Cobro Corp. for 21 yrs. Charlie was 32d deg Mason, Shriner, and member of Jester's. He was vol at Cape Fear Hospital. Charlie loved to play golf, fish and hunt with his two sons, James and Charlie Jr, He was a great cook too. He is survived by his wife Fay Lee Quann, two sons James and Charlie Jr , daughter Elizabeth A. Haneline, three Grandaughters, Heather Miller of Winston Salem NC, Erin Haneline of Greensboro, NC Kelly C. Quann of Winston Salem, NC, two Great Grandsons, Jackson Miller and Jammie Quann and a step daughter, Kimble Ballard A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 9th 2019 at Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery on Hwy 301 with Full Military Honors & Masonic Rites. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Sudan in Greenville, SC 950 W Faris Rd, Greenville, SC 29605. Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301. Online condolences may be made at http://www.jerniganwarren.com Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 7 to May 8, 2019