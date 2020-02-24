Home

Charles Proctor Sr.

Charles Proctor Sr. Obituary
Charles Proctor, Sr.
Fayetteville—Retired Army First Sergeant Charles Proctor, Sr., age 74 of 816 Bronco Lane, Fayetteville, NC departed this life on February 22, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10:30 AM in the Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church. Burial: Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery. He is survived by: wife, Wanda; step-son, Michael Harrington; brother, Willie J. Proctor; sisters, Bessie Gloster, Ruby Jones and Freddie Dukes and a host of other relatives and friends. There will be a viewing on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Wiseman Mortuary.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020
