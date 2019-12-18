Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crumpler Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
131 Harris Ave
Raeford, NC 28376
(910) 875-4145

Charles Roy Adams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Roy Adams Obituary
Charles Roy Adams
Fayetteville—Mr. Charles (Chuck) Roy Adams of Fayetteville went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at his home at the age of 78.
Chuck was born Michigan on September 17, 1941. He served in the 82nd Air born with the US Army.
He is survived by his wife Nancy J. Adams of Fayetteville, NC; two sons, Antonio Reyes of TX and Timmy Adams of Fayetteville, NC; two daughters, Star Spove and husband Steen of Winston-Salem NC and Sherri Williams of Fayetteville, NC; 13 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren, two loving sisters, several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, December 20, 2019 at Lafayette Memorial Park on Ramsey Street, Fayetteville, NC.
Services have been entrusted to Crumpler Funeral Home of Raeford.
Online condolences may be made at www.crumplerfuneralhome.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -