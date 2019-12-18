|
|
Charles Roy Adams
Fayetteville—Mr. Charles (Chuck) Roy Adams of Fayetteville went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at his home at the age of 78.
Chuck was born Michigan on September 17, 1941. He served in the 82nd Air born with the US Army.
He is survived by his wife Nancy J. Adams of Fayetteville, NC; two sons, Antonio Reyes of TX and Timmy Adams of Fayetteville, NC; two daughters, Star Spove and husband Steen of Winston-Salem NC and Sherri Williams of Fayetteville, NC; 13 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren, two loving sisters, several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, December 20, 2019 at Lafayette Memorial Park on Ramsey Street, Fayetteville, NC.
Services have been entrusted to Crumpler Funeral Home of Raeford.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019