Charles W. "Chuck" Christmas
Stedman—Mr. Charles W. "Chuck" Christmas, 88, of Fayetteville passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
Mr. Christmas was born in Williston, VT and attended schools in nearby Richmond, VT. He was the ninth and youngest child of the late Clarence and Ruby Jeanette Christmas. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his wife, Lilian Wilson Christmas (who came to America from Liverpool England on the Queen Mary to meet and marry after an eight year courtship as teenage penpals); brothers, Louis and Joseph; sisters, Jeanette, Sarah, Margaret, Mary, Philena and Esther; and a son, Kevin.
Chuck was a retired SFC with the US Army, serving multiple tours of duty in Korea and Vietnam and later taught ROTC. An avid coin Collector, Chuck was also an accomplished scroll saw artist, Harley-Davidson motorcyclist, serving as President of the Fayetteville Harley Owners Group and a talented harmonica player. His quick wit and laughter will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Denise and Jimmy Standish of Stedman, NC; five grandchildren, Heather Quick, Lindsay (Dan) McGlone, Shane (Angie) Carpenter, Karrah (Nick) Augelli and Sheamus Standish; seven great grandchildren, Dalton and Casey Quick, Conner and Hunter Carpenter, Cameron and Cheyanne McGlone, and Palmer Augelli; two brothers-in-law, Bill (Ruth) Wilson, Ken (Joyce) Wilson and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the many caregivers with Healthkeeperz Hospice of Fayetteville for their dedicated service to Chuck.
Services will be held at a later date.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391. (Butlerfh.com).
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020