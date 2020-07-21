Charles Walker King
Fayetteville —Mr. Charles Walker King, 98, of Fayetteville left for his heavenly home on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the North Carolina State Veterans Home in Fayetteville.
Charles was born on April 22, 1922 in Covington, Georgia to the late Mollie Pope King and Andrew Jackson King. He is preceded in death by his parents, six sisters, three brothers, and his beloved wife of 58 years Betsy Pope King.
Charles was a World War II veteran serving in the U.S. Navy from 1942-1946 and left the Navy as a Petty Officer First Class. In 1953, he went to work with Gulf Oil Corporation as a pump and tank mechanic in Atlanta. He was transferred to Greensboro and then Fayetteville in 1954. He met the woman that would become his wife on a blind date and they were married on December 27, 1957. Charles retired from Gulf Oil Corporation in 1983.
Charles was a loyal member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church where he served as a trustee, deacon, and chief usher. Anytime you would walk in the front door of the church, you were greeted with a smile, and a handshake or hug.
Charles was well known in the Vander community for his beautiful garden and was generous in giving many vegetables to family and friends. After retirement, Charles and Betsy enjoyed taking trips and being with family and friends. Charles brought joy and happiness to those around him with his never ending smile. To know him was to love him.
Charles is survived by his daughter Myra King of Stedman; two granddaughters Sarah Anderson of Dunn and Rebekah Nunnery and husband Kyle of Autryville; and the apple of his eye, his great-granddaughter Elizabeth Joy Senter of Dunn. He is also survived by his former son-in-law James Anderson of Autryville, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of the North Carolina State Veterans Home and to Pruitt Health Hospice for the loving care given to Charles. A special thank you goes to Sharon Alleyne who went above and beyond her nursing duties to care for Charles for the two years he was at the Veterans Home until his passing. Your love and support will never be forgotten.
A viewing will be held from 10-10:45 AM on Thursday July 23 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow at 11AM in the church sanctuary with Pastor G.C. Hughes officiating. Burial will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church at 3934 Sunnyside School Road Fayetteville, NC 28312 or to the charity of your choice
.
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com
Services are entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey Street Fayetteville, NC 28301.