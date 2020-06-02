Charlie A. Gill Jr.
Fayetteville— Charlie Gill, 86, passed May 31, 2020. Visitation: Friday June 4, 2020 - 11:30. Funeral: Friday, June 4th, 2020 - 01:00 PM. Services will be held in Colvin Funeral Home Chapel 2010 Murchison Rd. Fayetteville, NC Burial: Lafayette Memorial Park .
Fayetteville— Charlie Gill, 86, passed May 31, 2020. Visitation: Friday June 4, 2020 - 11:30. Funeral: Friday, June 4th, 2020 - 01:00 PM. Services will be held in Colvin Funeral Home Chapel 2010 Murchison Rd. Fayetteville, NC Burial: Lafayette Memorial Park .
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 2 to Jun. 5, 2020.