Charlie B. Horton
Port Charlotte, FL.— Charlie B. Horton, Sr. 78, of Port Charlotte, Florida, formerly of Fayetteville, NC, passed away on November 25, 2019
Charlie was predeceased by his parents, William E. and Beatrice B. Horton; brothers, Bobby, William Jr., Harry Horton; sisters Vera Horton, Vena Reeves, Sue Young, Vivian Eagles, Vecie Williams and first wife Verna Sue Horton.
Charlie is survived by brothers, Donald and Billy Horton; sons Charlie Jr. and David Horton; daughter-in-law, Kristie Horton; wife, Alice Horton and grandchildren, Charlie III, Codey, and Savannah as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 at Sarasota National Veterans Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, FL 34241 at 11:00 AM.
