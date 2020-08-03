Retired SFC Charlie D. Beard
Fayetteville—Retired SFC Charlie D. Beard age 80, of 5997 Cornish St. departed this on Friday, July 31, 2020.
Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Burial: Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery.
He leaves to cherish his loving memory: wife, Mary Beard; daughter, Kimberly White-Flowers (Robert); brother, Jimmie Beard (Carol Ann); sister, Lucy Beard; four grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
There will be a viewing on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Wiseman Mortuary.