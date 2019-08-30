|
Charlie Edward Spell
Stedman—Mr. Charlie Edward Spell, 75 earned his angel wings on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville surrounded by his family.
Funeral service will be held at 3:00pm Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Stedman Baptist Church, officiating will be Pastor Bob Phipps, Pastor Mark Harris and Pastor Paul Honeycutt. Burial will follow at Union Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6:00pm to 8:00pm Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the funeral home.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence "Mack" Spell and Havens Williams Spell; brothers, Richard Spell, Billy Spell and Donnie Mack Spell; and sisters, Alma Faircloth and Phyllis Hartzog.
Charlie was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. His morning breakfast routine included having coffee at several places including; Hardee's, The Quick Stop and Big Daddy's. Charlie will truly be missed by all who knew him. He was also a longtime member of Stedman Baptist Church.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Linda Spell; sons, Michael Spell & wife, Amanda and Rodney Spell & wife, Marie; grandchildren, Colin, Ainsley, Ashlynn, Lauren and Heather Spell; sisters, Betty Stanley & husband, Dennis and Annette Reneger & husband, Bob; and brother's-in-law, Oscar Faircloth and Jerry Hartzog; and sister-in-law, Shelby Spell.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Charlie's honor to Stedman Baptist Church Building Fund, 7750 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home of Stedman.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019