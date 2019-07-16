Home

Eastover—Charlie "Kim" Nazarchyk, 69, of Eastover passed away on July 14, 2019.
He was a Fayetteville native, Town Manager of Eastover, and former chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Cumberland County Public Library and Information Center. He was a former banker of 36 years. He taught Sunday School at Snyder Memorial Baptist and Lebanon Baptist Church.
Kim was preceded in death by his parents Andrew and Madeline Nazarchyk and sister Antonia Nazarchyk.
Kim is survived by wife, Gail Smallwood Nazarchyk of Eastover, two sons, John "Nick" Nazarchyk and wife Tiffany of Linden, Alan Nazarchyk and wife, Jennifer of Eastover; brother Mark Nazarchyk and wife Bette of Mint Hill; sister Octavia Buie and husband, Sheryl of Eastover; and three grandchildren Riley, Drake, and Reed.
The family will receive friends on Friday, July 19th from 9:30am-12:00pm at Snyder Memorial Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow shortly after with Pastor Cook and Wray Wheeless officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Town of Eastover Ballpark improvements.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 16 to July 17, 2019
