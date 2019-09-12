|
Charlotte Ann Clark
Fayetteville—Charlotte Ann Clark, 72, of Fayetteville died Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center after a brief illness.
She was preceded in death by her parents Herbert Bullard Clark and Hazel Faircloth Clark of Fayetteville.
A graduate of Chowan College, Ms. Clark was the owner and administrator of Rest Haven Nursing Home prior to her retirement. Charlotte's favorite pastime was spending her days at White Lake, NC. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
Ms. Clark is survived by a sister Jane Clark Obregon and husband George, a niece Elizabeth Ann Matthews Broyles, three great nieces, Tiffany Hughes, Brooklyn Roberts, Hadleigh Broyles and one great nephew Logan Roberts.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Vander, NC. The Reverends George C Hughes and Jean Bullard officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 pm until 1:45 pm prior to the service at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church and burial to follow at LaFayette Memorial Cemetery. At other times, the family will be at the home of Jane Clark Obregon, 1606 Dunn Road, Fayetteville, NC
Arrangements by Jernigan Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019