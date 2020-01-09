Home

Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-2191

Charlotte Ann Taskaline


1950 - 2020
Charlotte Ann Taskaline Obituary
Charlotte Ann Taskaline
Fayetteville—Mrs. Charlotte Ann Taskaline, 69, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. She was born in San Bernardino, CA on May 5, 1950 to Leonard Ferrell and Ruth Null Ferrell.
Charlotte is survived by her loving husband, George, of the home; one daughter, Trina Lujan of Fayetteville; six sisters, Louise Bertoni, Reba Crowell, Patty Mosby, Linda Stern, Lisa Null, and Sheila Beatty; by her grandchildren, Jennifer Lujan, Jo Anna Lujan, Jason Lujan, Andrea Lujan; great grandchildren, Taylor, Victoria, Dylan, Ellianna, Isabella, Emilee, Helaina, and Kylie; and great great grandson, Levi.
Charlotte will be remembered as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Those who knew and loved her will remember the wonderful times they had with her.
There are no services scheduled at this time.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
