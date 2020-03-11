|
|
Charlotte Elaine Whitby
St. Pauls—Charlotte Elaine Whitby, 67, of St. Pauls, died peacefully at her home Thursday evening March 5, 2020, surrounded by her loving family and friends. She was born November 9, 1952 in Cranston, RI to Otto Henry Bloomingburg of Sebastian, FL and the late Barbara Emily Hart of Gales Ferry, CT. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Mer-ellen Reed. She is survived by her husband, Karl F. Whitby; daughter, Bridget Collen Reed of Banford, CT; son, Raymond Reed and his wife Janet Pulsifer of Vail, CO; grandchildren, George Willard Chamberlin, Haley Reed, April Reed, Juniper Lynn Reed and Judson William Reed, Amber Rane Wilkes and her husband Jeremy Wayne Wilkes of Colorado Springs, CO; stepdaughter, Angela L. Jackson and her husband, James-Keith Jackson of St. Pauls, NC; sisters, Robin Shay of Cheshire, CT and Barbara Ann Sink of Gallatin, MO and brother, Gary Bloomington of Hillard, OH; and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday March 21, 2020 at 11:00 am at the First Baptist Church of St. Pauls. There will be Celebration of Elaine's Life from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm on Sunday March 22, 2020 at the Mash House, 4150 Sycamore Dairy Rd., Fayetteville, NC. The family suggests memorial contributions to a cancer foundation of your choice in memory of Elaine, in lieu of flowers. Arrangements by McNeill Mackie Funeral Home of St. Pauls.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020