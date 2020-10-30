Charlotte Elaine WhitbySt. Pauls—Charlotte Elaine Whitby, 67, of St. Pauls, died peacefully at her home Thursdayevening March 5, 2020, surrounded by her loving family and friends. She was born November 9, 1952 in Cranston, RI to Otto Henry Bloomingburg of Sebastian, FL and the late Barbara Emily Hart of Gales Ferry, CT. She is survived by her husband, Karl F. Whitby and her loving family. A Memorial Service is being held Saturday 11/7/20 at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church in St. Pauls followed by a graveside service at 2:00 pm at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery, 310 Murchison Rd, Springlake, NC. A Celebration of her life will be held Sunday 11/8/20 from 1:00-4:00 pm at the Mash House, 4150 Sycamore Dairy Rd., Fayetteville, NC.