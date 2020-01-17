Home

POWERED BY

Charlotte L. (Brunson) Banks


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlotte L. (Brunson) Banks Obituary
Charlotte L. (Brunson) Banks
Fayetteville—Charlotte L. Banks, 82, passed away at her home on Friday, January 10, 2020. She was born on July 12, 1937 in Cumberland County, NC to Jerome Brunson and Delma (Prince) Brunson.
Charlotte is survived by her daughter, Charlene Summerlin Ellis of the home; two sons, Keith Summerlin of Fayetteville and Timothy Summerlin and wife, Frances of Sanford, NC and one brother, David "Bevoe" Brunson of Fayetteville. Charlotte leaves behind a special niece, Linda Ridley of Fayetteville; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren and her special dog "Little Girl".
A visitation will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Faith Community Church, Southern Ave. Massey Hill.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlotte's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -