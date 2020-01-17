|
Charlotte L. (Brunson) Banks
Fayetteville—Charlotte L. Banks, 82, passed away at her home on Friday, January 10, 2020. She was born on July 12, 1937 in Cumberland County, NC to Jerome Brunson and Delma (Prince) Brunson.
Charlotte is survived by her daughter, Charlene Summerlin Ellis of the home; two sons, Keith Summerlin of Fayetteville and Timothy Summerlin and wife, Frances of Sanford, NC and one brother, David "Bevoe" Brunson of Fayetteville. Charlotte leaves behind a special niece, Linda Ridley of Fayetteville; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren and her special dog "Little Girl".
A visitation will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Faith Community Church, Southern Ave. Massey Hill.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020