Charlotte Ledford Nagel
Fayetteville—Charlotte Ledford Nagel, 82 of Fayetteville, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019.
Charlotte was born October 15, 1936 to the late Robert Newton and Cora Moss Ledford of Durham, NC. She graduated from Durham High School in 1954. Charlotte then attended Peach College for two years before transferring to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where she graduated in 1958 with a degree in Education. While at UNC she became a member of Kappa Delta Sorority. In 1958 she met and married LT Joseph L. Nagel and began an interesting life as an Army wife and raising their two children. After many years living throughout the United States and abroad in countries including Thailand and Germany, Charlotte returned to Fayetteville where she remained with her husband near family and friends for over 30 years. She was known for her cooking and southern charm. Many who knew her lovingly referred to her as "Miss Charlotte".
Mrs. Nagel was preceded in death by her son LTC (retired) Joseph Robert Nagel; daughter-in-law Kathy Nagel and brother-in-law A. Maxwell Ruppe, Sr.
She is survived by her husband Brigadier General (retired) Joseph L. Nagel; daughter Melanie Monchick and her husband Dr. Randy Monchick, granddaughter Mandelyn Monchick, sister Ruth Ledford Ruppe of Fayetteville, brother and sister in-law William and Barbara Nagel and brother in-law David Nagel along with many nieces, nephews, their spouses and "grand-nieces and grand-nephews".
A Memorial Mass will be held for Charlotte at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fayetteville, NC at 12 noon on October 5, 2019. The family will receive visitors at the church an hour prior to the Mass.
A special thanks goes to the wonderful care team who loved and supported her in her final years, especially Susan Haycraft, Marina Allen, Marcia Harvey and the compassionate staffs at Cape Fear Valley Hospice and Home Instead Senior Care.
In lieu of flowers for those who wish to offer a monetary remembrance please consider donating to the St Patrick Church Building Fund, The CARE Clinic, Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity or a .
