U.S. Army Ret. SGM Chastain Elett Mallory
Fayetteville—U.S. Army Ret. SGM Chastain Ellett Mallory, Jr., 90 of Fayetteville, NC passed away at home on Friday, September 20, 2019.
Born on October 11, 1928 in Ashland, VA to the late Chastain Ellett Mallory and Nancy Blont Shifflett.
A decorated Vietnam Veteran retiring with from the Army with over 30 years of honorable service receiving the Bronze Star and numerous medals and commendations. Chastain also retired with over 14 years form civil service.
Chastain is survived by his loving wife of over 63happy years Alice Noppel Mallory of the home; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services are planned for 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will follow at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery with the rendering of full military honors.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019