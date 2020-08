To The Pierce family, Sometimes we question God why, and we don't understand. Know the Lord's plans are greater than ours, and he will keep us in his arms of love during tragedy.Chauncey was a good man, and the Lord needed him more than we did. His kindness, his love, his loyalty shall never be forgotten, for loyalty brings forth Royalty. You have your crown Chancey, and u will never be forgotten. Rest King, Hooah

Boneta Graham

Friend