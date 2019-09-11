Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-2191
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
View Map

Cherry G. Faircloth


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cherry G. Faircloth Obituary
Cherry G. Faircloth
Fayetteville—Mrs. Cherry Faircloth, 69, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019.
She is survived by her loving husband, Houston Faircloth; her daughter, Kimberly Raynor and husband, Jerry; her son, Duke Faircloth and wife, Dana; one grandson, Jaxson Raynor; one godchild, Kayla Raynor Tyndall; and her Furbaby Maple.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 – 11:45 AM Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home. A Memorial service will follow at 12 PM in the Chapel with Rev. Floyd Turlington officiating.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cherry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
Download Now