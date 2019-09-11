|
Cherry G. Faircloth
Fayetteville—Mrs. Cherry Faircloth, 69, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019.
She is survived by her loving husband, Houston Faircloth; her daughter, Kimberly Raynor and husband, Jerry; her son, Duke Faircloth and wife, Dana; one grandson, Jaxson Raynor; one godchild, Kayla Raynor Tyndall; and her Furbaby Maple.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 – 11:45 AM Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home. A Memorial service will follow at 12 PM in the Chapel with Rev. Floyd Turlington officiating.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019