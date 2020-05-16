Home

Cheryl A. (Poole) Voelz


1956 - 2020
Cheryl A. (Poole) Voelz Obituary
Cheryl A. Poole Voelz
Fayetteville—Cheryl Voelz, 63, died Friday, April 24, 2020, at Cape Fear Valley Hospital.
Cheryl was born in Frankfurt, Germany on December 13, 1956 to James H. and Virginia E. (Disalvo) Poole while her father served in the army. She attended Fayetteville Technical Community College and earned an Associate's Degree in Applied Science and Early Childhood Education. During her career, she retired from AT&T as a customer service telecommunicator. She was an avid animal lover, enjoyed fishing, watching TV, reading, and listening to music.
She is predeceased by her father, James H. Poole and husband, Gerald R. Voelz, and she is survived by her two sons, Daniel T. Hickey, Aulander, NC and Robert A. Hickey, Fayetteville, NC; mother, Virginia E. Poole, Hope Mills, NC; sister, Judith (Judy) L. Colley, Fayetteville, NC; brothers, James H. Poole, Jr., Fayetteville NC, Jeffrey R. Poole (Terra) Saint Pauls, NC, and numerous nieces and nephews she loved very much.
A service is not planned at this time due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 16 to May 17, 2020
