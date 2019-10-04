|
Cheryl Diane Hyz
Fayetteville—Cheryl Diane Todd Hyz, 70 of Fayetteville, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at her residence with her family by her side.
Cheryl was born on November 1, 1948 in Columbus County to the late Fred and Gurthie Todd. She was also preceded in death by her son, Robert Lee Hyz; daughter, Tina Marie Hyz Dawkins; sisters, Annie, Dorothy, Frances, Eunice and Cynthia; brothers, Bud and Bill Todd.
She leaves behind her husband of 55 years, Anthony Hyz; son, Christopher Hyz and his family; Heather Stiles and family; CJ Dawkins and family; Krystle Dawkins and family; Steven Dawkins and family; along with numerous great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews; sister Mary Lou.
The family will receive friends from 7-9 pm Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held on Sunday at Cross Creek.
Funeral arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019