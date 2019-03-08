Home

Cheryl Marsh-Johnson

Cheryl Marsh-Johnson
Lillington—Mrs. Cheryl Yvette Marsh Johnson, 53, of Lillington, NC, passed away on Monday, March 10, 2019.
Viewing will be on Saturday, March 9, 2019, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Walker Funeral Home Chapel, 163 Irene Roberts Rd, Lillington, NC.
Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019, 2:00 p.m., Cape Fear Conference " A" Headquarters, 25 Beaver Rd, Erwin, NC 28339.
Interment will take place immediately after service at Moore Union FWB Church Cemetery, 9415 Old Hwy 421, Broadway, NC 27505.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019
