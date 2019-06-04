|
Cheryl Runner
Fayetteville—Cheryl Anderson Runner passed away unexpectedly at WellStar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, GA on June 3rd at the age of 59 years old.
Cheryl is survived by her mother, Martha Anderson (Canton, GA), her sister, Rhonda Anderson Reimers (Canton, GA), her brother, David Anderson (Alpharetta, GA), her daughter, Ashley Runner Epler (Fayetteville, NC) and her son, Kyle Runner (Nashville, Tennessee). Cheryl was the proud grandmother of 4 grandchildren: Nathan (7), Jacob (7), Holly (10 months) and Ava (8 months).
Cheryl was born on February 16th, 1960 in Greenville, SC to Charles and Martha Anderson. She graduated from Southeastern University in 1982 with a degree in Education and impacted countless young lives through her personal and committed teaching style. She was a loving, dedicated mother and grandmother and will be deeply missed by her friends and family.
A funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Northwood Temple Church on Friday, June 7th. Pastor John Hedgepeth will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Cheryl's life. Flowers can be sent to Northwood Temple Church, 4250 Ramsey St, Fayetteville, NC 28311
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 4 to June 5, 2019