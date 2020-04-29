|
Christa Elly Moore
Fayetteville—Christa Elly Fose Moore of Fayetteville died Sunday, April 26, 2020. Mrs. Moore was predeceased by her husband, retired SGM. James Arthur Moore and her Parents Herman and Elly Osterland Fose, East Germany.
Left to cherish her memory are her beloved dog Buddy, her brothers Heinz Fose and Herbert Fose both of Dessau – Alton, East Central Germany and In-laws, Thelma Gibbs (Hilliard Lee Sr.), Brenda Wallace, Charles Moore (Alice) all of Waynesville, NC, Virginia Oates, Clyde NC, Carolyn Moore, Nebo NC, Nina Brathwaite Atlantic City, NJ.
Chris was known as a strong willed, tell it like it is, independent women. She enjoyed working in the greenhouse Jim built. She retired as a NC Real Estate Agent after many years. She loved and mastered Stained Glass and created and sold many beautiful pieces. Chris loved teaching stained glass at Fayetteville Community College. Chris will be missed by her friends and neighbors as she has returned to be beside her loving husband Jim.
A Private service at Cumberland Memorial Gardens, Monday May 4, 2020.
Dr. Bill Haley, Zebulon, NC Officiating
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 29 to May 2, 2020