Christa Schroeder


1934 - 2019
Christa Schroeder Obituary
Christa Schroeder
Billings, MT—Christa "Tina" Schroeder, 85 of Billings, MT formerly of Fayetteville, NC passed away on December 9, 2019. Tina was born on March 16, 1934 in Usti nad Labem, Czechoslovakia. She met Edward Schroeder in Germany, while he was serving in the United States Army. They married June 12, 1964 in Bad Tolz, Germany. They celebrated 55 years of marriage this year. Following the Vietnam War, they moved to the United States and settled in Fayetteville, NC. They made their home there until failing health brought them closer to family in Billings, MT in 2019.
Tina was the proud mother of 2 daughters, Eva and Susann. She was proud to be an American, obtaining her citizenship in 1975. She and Ed enjoyed traveling back to Germany to visit friends.
She is survived by her husband Edward of Billings; two daughters Eva Pede of Centreville, VA and Susann (Thomas) Clemo of Roundup, MT; four grandchildren, Chelsea, Mikal, Jackie, and Quinn. She was preceded in death by her grandson Wally.
Cremation has taken place. No services are planned at this time. Upon Ed's passing, Tina and Ed will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery. Heights Family Funeral Home in Billings, MT is assisting with arrangements. Remembrances may be shared online at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
