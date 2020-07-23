Christina CincottaFayetteville—Christina Cincotta, 79, of Fayetteville, NC, passed away late Friday night, July 17, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in North Carolina.She was born September 10, 1940, in Poland, the daughter of Sylvester and Irene Czerniak.Christina worked over 15 years at Bergen Pines County Hospital, NJ and was a member of the American Legion Club, Seaside Park, NJ.She is survived by her son Joseph (Marilyn) Cincotta of Fayetteville, NC, daughter Christina (Warren) Leach of Woodland Park NJ, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by both her parents, her husband Joseph and grandson Christopher.Professional services entrusted to Unity Funeral Services of Fayetteville