Christina Cincotta
1940 - 2020
Fayetteville—Christina Cincotta, 79, of Fayetteville, NC, passed away late Friday night, July 17, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in North Carolina.
She was born September 10, 1940, in Poland, the daughter of Sylvester and Irene Czerniak.
Christina worked over 15 years at Bergen Pines County Hospital, NJ and was a member of the American Legion Club, Seaside Park, NJ.
She is survived by her son Joseph (Marilyn) Cincotta of Fayetteville, NC, daughter Christina (Warren) Leach of Woodland Park NJ, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by both her parents, her husband Joseph and grandson Christopher.
Professional services entrusted to Unity Funeral Services of Fayetteville



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Unity Funeral Services
594-106 South Reilly Road
Fayetteville, NC 28314
(910) 860-3900
