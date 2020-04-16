|
Christine Miller Turner
Fayetteville—Christine Miller Turner, 85, passed away April 14, 2020 in Fayetteville, NC. She was preceded in death by her husband who retired from the United Stated Air Force, Milas Lee Turner Jr. Left to cherish her memory is her son Michael Lee Turner and Daughter-in-law Rebecca Shockley Turner, both of Murphy, NC; her Granddaughter Jessica LeeAnn Christine Turner of Murphy, NC; her sister Barbara Butler of Fayetteville, NC; her nephews Jerry Butler and David Miller, both of Fayetteville, NC, and Steve Turner and Ronnie Turner, both of Fowlerton, IN; and her nieces Jodi Davis of Fayetteville, NC, Connie Strange and Vicki Harris, both of Marion, IN, and Pam Turner of Carmel IN.
Christine was a beloved member of Cumberland United Methodist Church, as well as a 50 year member of the Hope Mills branch of Eastern Star. She was also a member of the Cumberland County Shrinettes and the Red Hat Society.
The Memorial Services for Christine will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the .
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020