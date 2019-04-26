Fayetteville Observer Obituaries
|
Services
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
2:30 PM - 4:00 PM
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
4:00 PM
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
View Map

Christine P. "Chris" Colbourne


1954 - 2019
Christine P. "Chris" Colbourne Obituary
Christine P. Colbourne "Chris"
Fayetteville—Christine "Chris" Propps Colbourne, 65, of Fayetteville entered into glory on Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Chris was a loving wife of 47 years to Chuck, and loving mother to Stacie, Christie and Steven, a doting Nana to Samantha, Joseph, Alexis, Parks, and Easton. She was also a loving sister and good friend. Chris was a faithful and dedicated member of the Time Warner Cable family for 34 years. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard B. Propps.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Jernigan-Warren Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 2:30 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.
Chris is survived by her beloved husband, Charles H. Colbourne, Jr.; mother, Geraldine Foster; son, Steven S. Colbourne and wife, Brittany; daughters, Stacie L. Colbourne and husband, Timothy and Christie D. Colbourne; sisters, Lynn White, Carolyn Lacey, Lisa Foster, and Kim Noose; grandchildren, Samantha, Joseph, Alexis, Parks, and Easton; brothers-in-law, Robert Colbourne and Michael Colbourne.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Online condolences may be sent to www.jerniganwarren.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019
