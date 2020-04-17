|
Christine R. Jackson
Fayetteville—Christine R. Jackson, 83, formerly of Fayetteville, passed away peacefully at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital in Williamsville NY on April 15, 2020.
Christine was born on January 21, 1937 in Robeson County. She was a graduate of Orrum High School, Campbell College and East Carolina University, after which she had a career as an elementary school teacher. Christine was a loving mother, sister, grandmother and friend.
A Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Lafayette Memorial Park West in Fayetteville.
Surviving are son, Stan Smith; daughter-in-law, Michelle Smith; sister, Shirley Lewis; grandson, Riley Smith; and granddaughter, Hannah Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church at 219 Hull Rd, Fayetteville, NC.
