Fayetteville Observer Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331

Christine R. Jackson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine R. Jackson Obituary
Christine R. Jackson
Fayetteville—Christine R. Jackson, 83, formerly of Fayetteville, passed away peacefully at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital in Williamsville NY on April 15, 2020.
Christine was born on January 21, 1937 in Robeson County. She was a graduate of Orrum High School, Campbell College and East Carolina University, after which she had a career as an elementary school teacher. Christine was a loving mother, sister, grandmother and friend.
A Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Lafayette Memorial Park West in Fayetteville.
Surviving are son, Stan Smith; daughter-in-law, Michelle Smith; sister, Shirley Lewis; grandson, Riley Smith; and granddaughter, Hannah Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church at 219 Hull Rd, Fayetteville, NC.
Online condolences may be sent to http://www.jerniganwarren.com
Services By Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St., Fayetteville, NC 28301
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
Download Now