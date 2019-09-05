Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-2191
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
View Map

Christopher anthony "Chris" Morales

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christopher anthony "Chris" Morales Obituary
Christopher "Chris"
Anthony Morales
Fayetteville—Christopher Anthony Morales, 42, of Fayetteville, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019.
Chris is survived by two sons, C.J. Morales of Wilmington, NC; Jaxson Morales of the home; one daughter Peyton Morales of the home; mother Donna Kim Reeves of the home; father Tony Morales of Fayetteville, NC; and one brother Ryan Morales of Raleigh, NC; and Jenifer S. Mantoux, the mother of Peyton and Jaxson.
A memorial service will be held Sunday September 8, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. with Reverend Archie Barringer officiating. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
Download Now