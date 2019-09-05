|
|
Christopher "Chris"
Anthony Morales
Fayetteville—Christopher Anthony Morales, 42, of Fayetteville, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019.
Chris is survived by two sons, C.J. Morales of Wilmington, NC; Jaxson Morales of the home; one daughter Peyton Morales of the home; mother Donna Kim Reeves of the home; father Tony Morales of Fayetteville, NC; and one brother Ryan Morales of Raleigh, NC; and Jenifer S. Mantoux, the mother of Peyton and Jaxson.
A memorial service will be held Sunday September 8, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. with Reverend Archie Barringer officiating. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019