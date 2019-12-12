Home

Christopher Cooley

Christopher Cooley Obituary
Christopher Cooley
Cameron—Christopher Darrin Cooley, 22, of Cameron died unexpectedly on November 30, 2019 while walking home from work.
Christopher always had a huge smile for everyone and was as funny as he was kind. He will be missed by those who were fortunate to have known him, especially for his love of crazy memes and the delicious food he loved to cook. When he wasn't working at The Wing Company, he was a Culinary Student at Fayetteville Technical Community College. He loved his dogs and singing and listening to his wide array of music. Christopher was always the life of the party and like his favorite song says, he now has moonlit wings that reflect the stars to guide him.
Christopher is preceded in death by his grandfather, Sherman Cooley, and step-father Sgt. First Class, Dennis Murray.
He is survived by his mother, Shelee Murray (Eric); his father Darrin Cooley (Autumn); two sisters, Samantha Barnes and Delanie Cooley; grandparents, Charles "Ed" Edgerton, Dardanella Guidry and Gloria Cooley; a nephew, Nicholas, a.k.a. "Nugget".
Visitation for friends and family will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory in Spring Lake. Online condolences may be made at www.adcockfuneralandcrematory.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
