Christopher Powell Brewer
Raleigh—Christopher Powell Brewer, 70 of Raleigh, passed away August 3, 2019 at UNC REX Healthcare after a hard fought battle with cancer.
Chris was born February 5, 1949 to the Honorable Judge Coy E. Brewer, Sr., Cumberland County Superior Court Judge, and Anna (Powell) Brewer. He spent his adolescent years in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Chris graduated from Fayetteville Senior High School which is now Terry Sanford High School. While there Chris excelled in sports and acquired many life long friendships as a result of his charismatic personality.
Chris received his Bachelor of Science degree in 1971 from Campbell College. He continued to pursue his education at the Cumberland School of Law of Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama where in he received his Juris Doctorate degree in 1974. Chris was licensed to practice law in the state of North Carolina on September 1, 1974 and was sworn in by his father.
Chris was also admitted to practice law before the United States Supreme Court and the United States District Courts. He was further cross designated to serve as a Special Assistant United States Attorney.
Chris began his employment in the North Carolina Department of Justice assigned to the Division of Special Prosecutions. On September 2, 1986 the Honorable Lacy Thornburg, Attorney General, promoted Chris to Special Attorney General to lead and direct the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit. During that time Chris was not only actively engaged in the North Carolina unit but was very much engaged at the national level as well. Chris was selected to serve as the President of the National Association of Medicaid Fraud Control Units from 2003-2004. During his service Chris received many awards and commendations for his dedication. Chris received the United States Department of Health and Human Services Inspector General's Integrity Award, for his long term service and outstanding contributions in combating Medicaid fraud and patient abuse and neglect. Chris also was honored by The Honorable Michael Easley, Governor of NC with the Long Leaf Pine Award.
After his retirement from the NC Department of Justice, Chris joined the law firm of Poyner Spruill where he was assigned to the Health Care division in which he had developed a specialty. He remained there until his retirement in 2018.
Chris was preceded in death by his father, the Honorable Coy E. Brewer, Sr.,his Mother Anna Brewer and two brothers, William Brewer and Douglas Brewer.
He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, the Honorable Jacqueline L. Brewer, Retired Wake County District Court Judge; his daughter P. Kerry Brewer of Cary, N.C.; his brother the Honorable Coy E. Brewer, Jr., retired Cumberland County Superior Court Judge, and wife, Dr. Patricia Brewer; his niece Delaney Britt Brewer of Los Angeles, California; his nephew Coy E. Brewer, III and wife Kiira Johal of Los Angeles, California. He is also survived by numerous cousins and in-laws.
The family wishes to give a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Jeremiah Boles and the entire staff of Rex Hematology Oncology Associates for their compassionate, kind, and dedicated service to Chris and his family.
The family will receive friends and family on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 5:30pm until 7:30 pm at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh 27605.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be make in Chris' honor to the REX Healthcare Foundation, "Angel Fund" 2500 Blue Ridge Road, Suite 325, Raleigh, NC 27607 or to Cape Fear Valley Health Foundation, P. O. Box 87526, Fayetteville, NC 28304-9977.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019