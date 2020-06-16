Christopher S. Hamilton
Fayetteville— Christopher Hamilton, 45, passed June 9, 2020. A visitation will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 2-3:00 P.M. at Colvin Funeral Home Chapel, 2010 Murchison Road, Fayetteville. Burial: Private: Rockfish Memorial Park.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.