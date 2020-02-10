Home

Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-2191

Raeford—Christopher Weeks, 56, of Raeford, North Carolina, passed away February 8, 2020. He was born September 25,1963 in Sampson county, North Carolina to Charles David Weeks, Sr. and Charlotte (Budeck) Weeks.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia C. Weeks of the home; one daughter, Ashley A. Weeks of Raeford, NC; parents, Charles and Charlotte Weeks of Sierra Vista, AZ; one brother, Charles D. Weeks, Jr of Rindge, NH; one sister, Caren Weeks of Sierra Vista, AZ and one granddaughter, Briana of Raeford, NC and another on the way.
Christopher was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 15,2020 at 2:00 PM at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home in Fayetteville, NC, with Reverend Archie Barringer officiating. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 12:00 t0 2:00.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
