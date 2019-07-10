|
Chrystal Lavonne Tucker
Raeford—Chrystal Lavonne Tucker, 63, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Roubenia Tucker and a brother, Kenneth Earl Tucker, Jr.
Chyrstal is survived by her daughter, Heather Jackson Williams and husband Rodney of Raeford; her father, Kenneth Earl Tucker, Sr. and wife Estaline of Fayetteville; her two grandchildren, Haley and Landon and her four loving dogs, Bear, Gizmo, Little Bit and FeFe.
Chrystal enjoyed life; she had many hobbies. You could usually find her crafting, sewing or with her dogs. Chrystal enjoyed her family, had many friends and will be dearly missed.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Rogers and Breece Chapel with Wesley Altizer officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park West.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Liberty Hospice of Hoke County or the Duke Cancer Center, Durham, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 10 to July 11, 2019