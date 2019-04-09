Home

Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Jesus First Church
Service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Jesus First Church

Clarence Calhoun

Clarence Calhoun Obituary
Clarence Calhoun
Fayetteville —Clarence Currie Calhoun 93 of Fayetteville, passed away April 3, 2019. Service to be held at Jesus First Church on April 12, 2019. Visitation 12:00-1:00 p.m. Service at 1:00. He was a World War II Navy Veteran. Over his lifetime Clarence had many different careers, including 54 Years in Law Enforcement. He is survived by his wife Flo of 48 years, two Daughters, four grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019
