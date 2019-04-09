|
Clarence Calhoun
Fayetteville —Clarence Currie Calhoun 93 of Fayetteville, passed away April 3, 2019. Service to be held at Jesus First Church on April 12, 2019. Visitation 12:00-1:00 p.m. Service at 1:00. He was a World War II Navy Veteran. Over his lifetime Clarence had many different careers, including 54 Years in Law Enforcement. He is survived by his wife Flo of 48 years, two Daughters, four grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.
