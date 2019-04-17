|
|
Clarence Elbert Johnson
Fayetteville—Clarence Elbert Johnson, 61, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.
Clarence enjoyed working and spending his free time outdoors. He also loved spending time with his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Vance Johnson and Eva Faircloth; sisters, Brenda Allen and Mary Frances Baker; and brother, Johnny Johnson.
He is survived by sons, Tommy Johnson, of Matthews, NC and Travis Johnson; daughter, Joyce Beth English of Charlotte, NC; brother, Richard "Bud" Johnson and wife, Cynthia; sisters, Mary Locklear and husband, Ralph; Sylvia Towe and husband, Gene; Joyce English and husband, Ronnie; all of Fayetteville; stepson, Hampton Cornell,Jr., and step-daughter, Lisa Cornell, both of Charlotte; ex-wife, Sheila Johnson of Charlotte; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at the home of Bud and Sue Johnson, 2020 Mango Circle, Fayetteville, NC on Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019