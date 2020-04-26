|
Clarence Phillip Bain
Youngsville—Clarence Phillip "Phil" Bain, of Youngsville, NC, a wonderful son, brother, husband, father and friend to many, passed away on April 23, 2020.
Phil packed much life and love into his 52 years on this earth. Over this past year, he courageously battled what would become an incurable cancer. He did so with strength, dignity, and bravery.
Phil was born in 1968 to Roger and Betty Bain of Lillington, NC. In 1990, Phil earned his B.A. in Biology from UNC-Wilmington and then dedicated 28 years to Revlon in Oxford, NC. Phil was a loving husband to his wife of 23 years and together they raised two children.
Family always came first, however hunting and fishing were a close second. Phil was happiest in the outdoors, hunting or fishing with close friends by his side. In 1994, he and a few others founded the Vance Granville Bassmasters club where he made many of his lifelong friends. He also was an active member of the Down East Beagle Club since 2013.
Phil was preceded in death by his father, Roger Bain; and his grandparents, Edwin and Cleo Bain and Clarence and Ruby Frazier. He is survived by his wife, Stephanie Bain; daughter, Amanda Mills; son, Noah Bain; mother, Betty Bain; and brother, Mike Bain and his wife, Sonya.
Donations made in lieu of flowers can be made to Vance Granville Bassmasters of Henderson, NC, in Phil's honor.
A private family graveside service will be held.
Arrangements are being handled by O'Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home & Crematory, Lillington. Online condolences at www.oppfh.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020