Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
(910) 223-7400
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
Clarisa Louise Buie

Clarisa Louise Buie Obituary

Hope Mills — Clarisa Louise Buie, 85, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Autumn Care of Fayetteville.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home Chapel.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home prior to the service.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ambrose McMillian and Sally Haggins McMillian; husband, Barry Edward Buie; and a daughter, Jo Ann Buie.
She is survived by grandchildren, Jarvis Wiggs & wife, Pamela, James Wiggs & wife, Kara and Lisa Taylor; 7 great-grandchildren, Lauren, Kyle, Tyler, Cane, Kolton, Karsen and Kaitlyn; and a sister, Margaret DeCristoforo.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home of Stedman.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019
