Cleamon Lee, Jr.
Fayetteville—Cleamon Lee, Jr., 81, of Fayetteville, passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, November 25, 2019.
Born in Sampson County, Cleamon was the son of the late Cleamon Lee, Sr. and Iola Brown Lee. Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Elsie Lee. Cleamon owned and operated Lee's Sign and Crane Service in Fayetteville for 22 years.
He is survived by his son, Rick Lee and wife Barbara of Raleigh; daughter, Alison Stephenson and husband Matt of Fayetteville; son, Patrick Lee and wife Gayle of Fayetteville; sister, Helen Smith of Greensboro; grandchildren, Matthew Stephenson, Meghan Stephenson, Samuel Stephenson, Sarah-Grace Stephenson, Jason Lee, and Jennifer Lee; step grandson, Michael Lee; step great granddaughter, Michaela Lee; and a host of other family members and friends.
The family will receive friends starting at 11:30 a.m., followed by a service at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services of Hope Mills. Entombment will be held at Cumberland Memorial Gardens in Fayetteville.
Cleamon will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019