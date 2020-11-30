Cleophus Loray HarrellRaeford—Mr. Cleophus Loray Harrell, age 89 of Raeford departed this life Friday, November 27, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 2nd at 12:00 Noon in Bethel Christian Assembly. Burial will follow in Northside Cemetery. Viewing: Tuesday, December 1st 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Wiseman Mortuary. He leaves lasting memories to four daughters; Ann Crevelle of Canada, Catherine (Marcus) Farrar-Alonzo of Las Vegas, Cheryl (Errol) Franklin of Long Island, NY, and Kathleen (Anthony) Kallicharan of Trinadad and Tobago; Grandchildren: Kenton (Hazel) Crevelle, Kadisha (Sam) Uttley, Kehon Ottley, and Anthony Kallicharan, Jr; Great-grandchildren: Tyler, Willuams, Kadifa Ottley, Zurie and Zalaya Kallicharan; one great-great grand; a very attentive church family with special recognition to Alean Love, his personal healthcare advocate and Audrea Bannerman, an exceptional aide.