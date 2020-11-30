1/1
Cleophus Loray Harrell
1931 - 2020
Raeford—Mr. Cleophus Loray Harrell, age 89 of Raeford departed this life Friday, November 27, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 2nd at 12:00 Noon in Bethel Christian Assembly. Burial will follow in Northside Cemetery. Viewing: Tuesday, December 1st 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Wiseman Mortuary. He leaves lasting memories to four daughters; Ann Crevelle of Canada, Catherine (Marcus) Farrar-Alonzo of Las Vegas, Cheryl (Errol) Franklin of Long Island, NY, and Kathleen (Anthony) Kallicharan of Trinadad and Tobago; Grandchildren: Kenton (Hazel) Crevelle, Kadisha (Sam) Uttley, Kehon Ottley, and Anthony Kallicharan, Jr; Great-grandchildren: Tyler, Willuams, Kadifa Ottley, Zurie and Zalaya Kallicharan; one great-great grand; a very attentive church family with special recognition to Alean Love, his personal healthcare advocate and Audrea Bannerman, an exceptional aide.


Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
