Cleta Mae (Nunnery) Tyner
Stedman—Mrs. Cleta Mae (Nunnery) Tyner, 82 passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at her home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Concord Baptist Church, 7616 Concord Church Road, Autryville. Officiating will be Pastor Larry West and burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 am to 10:50 am Saturday at the church prior to the service.
Cleta Mae was a longtime member of Concord Baptist Church, where she was a member of the choir and the Adult Ladies Sunday School Class.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great- grandmother, sister and friend to all who knew her.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Charlie Nunnery and Flossie Pauline Cooper Nunnery and nine siblings.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, retired US Army SFC Jimmie H. Tyner (also retired from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Department); daughters, Wonda Tyner Smith & husband, Van and Brenda Gail Davis & husband, Richard; brother, Duke Nunnery & wife, Jane; grandchildren, Chris Carter (Kelly), Tera Smith (Rocky), Kelly Currie (Lawrence), Joey Smith (Jessica), Leslie Currie ((Anthony), and Jimmy Carter (Laura) and 15 great - grandchildren.
Arrangements by Butler Funeral Home of Stedman.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019