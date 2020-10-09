Clifford L. Miller
Fayetteville—Clifford L. Miller, 83, of Fayetteville passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 at First Health Hospice & Palliative Care in West End, NC.
Clifford was born January 15, 1937 in Garfield County, Oklahoma to the late Elsie and Ora Miller.
Clifford was a retired Sgt. Major with the U.S. Army.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Clifford is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Jutta N. Miller; sons, George Clifford Miller and wife Dinah, Dieter Gauf and wife Beate; daughters, Mary King and husband Kevin, Susanna Jarvis and husband James; sisters, Cleta Shaffer, Betty Garve, and Patricia Huenfield; brother, Danny Miller; 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
