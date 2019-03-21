Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Special Forces Association
Doc Bennett Rd.
Clifford Roy Seago

Clifford Roy Seago Obituary
Clifford Roy Seago
Fayetteville—MSG (R) Clifford Roy Seago, "Papa," 87, passed away on 03/13/2019. He was preceded in death by his wife Joyce F Seago and daughter Mitzi K. Seago. He is survived by his son, John C. Seago of Des Moines Iowa, daughter JoAnn M. Seago of Raleigh. Five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren. MSG Seago retired from the Army after a 20-year career. He served in various units including the US Army Special Forces. He served in both the Korean and Vietnam wars. Two tours in Vietnam where he was awarded the Bronze Star with Oak Leaf Cluster. He was a Ranger, HALO, and Scuba qualified along with many other qualifications.
There will be a Celebration of life on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Special Forces Association on Doc Bennett Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Special Forces Association or Chapter 1-18 of the Association.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019
