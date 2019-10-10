|
|
Mr. Clifford Tate Lockamy
Fayetteville—US Army Veteran, Born on August 23, 1931 in Cooper, NC to Vastie and Owen B. Lockamy died on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the age of 88.
He is survived by his son Claudis Earl Lockamy and wife Kathy of Fayetteville, grandchildren: Melissa, Tiffany, Laura, Crystal, and Paul, and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Pamela O'Brien, his parents, his brothers- Roland B. Lockamy, Delmas Lockamy and his sisters- Ludie Milum, and Loryna Tew.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019